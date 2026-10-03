Current AG Rob Bonta, Past AGs: Xavier Becerra, Kamala Harris, Jerry Brown and Bill Lockyer. 1999 to Present.

For more than 13 years — through the administrations of Attorneys General Kamala Harris, Xavier Becerra and Rob Bonta — the California Department of Justice said it was “currently” updating a 2007 child abduction manual available to prosecutors, judges and law enforcement but not the public. The inquiry followed this outlet’s coverage of Commission on State Mandates hearings in which counties have challenged tens of millions in state cuts to reimbursements for their district attorneys’ child abduction work. When this outlet asked DOJ about the manual, domestic child-withholding cases and the good-cause defense under Penal Code Section 278.7, DOJ’s media relations manager said she had never heard of the department’s Child Abduction Unit. Six days later, DOJ thanked this outlet for pointing out that its webpage was outdated, and the manual section disappeared. A broader statement remained: that deputy attorneys general advise California district attorneys on child abduction matters “both civil and criminal.”

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. — For more than 13 years, the California Department of Justice told the public on its website that its Child Abduction Unit was “currently” updating a 2007 reference manual for prosecutors, judges and law enforcement.

On Sept. 25, this outlet asked DOJ about that manual. It also asked what guidance the attorney general gives California district attorneys handling domestic parental-withholding cases that involve abuse allegations or findings and a potential good-cause defense under Penal Code Section 278.7.

DOJ’s Child Abduction Webpage Showing The Publication Section With the 2007 Manual In Process of Updating. Sept. 25, 2026.

The questions are not abstract. This outlet has reported on cases in which mothers said they acted to protect themselves and their children from abuse and received little or no protection. They lost custody and were criminally charged with child abduction. Some had never left their homes or communities. California’s child abduction law, 278.7 covers keeping or withholding a child, not only taking or fleeing with one.

DOJ did not answer those questions.

Instead, the Attorney General’s Press Office sent an email on Oct. 1. It said the Child Abduction Unit “officially handles only two types” of matters now, both under the Hague Convention: incoming cases involving children believed to be in California, and outgoing cases involving children taken from California to Mexico. It also stressed that DOJ does not seek or award reimbursements to county district attorneys’ offices.

DOJ’s email, sent at 11:15 a.m. Oct. 1, thanked this outlet “for pointing out that our Child Abduction Unit webpage is out of date” and said the department was “working on updating it now.”

By 11:29 a.m., when this outlet captured the webpage again, the entire section describing the 2007 manual was gone, six days after the questions were submitted.

One statement remained. The page still says deputy attorneys general assigned to the unit “provide legal information and policy advice to California District Attorneys (DAs) on child abduction matters, both civil and criminal, including international cases, and respond to appeals filed by those convicted of child abduction crimes.”

That final clause describes criminal appellate work on child abduction convictions. The page does not limit that work to Hague Convention cases. DOJ’s Oct. 1 email, which said the unit “officially handles only two types” of matters, did not mention it.

The sentence appears under the subheading “International Child Abduction Cases Under the Hague Convention.” The page’s opening paragraph, which also remained, describes California’s system for handling child abduction cases as “both domestic and international.”

Those descriptions matter because the California Constitution makes the attorney general the state’s chief law officer. Article V, Section 13 requires the attorney general to see that state laws are “uniformly and adequately enforced.” It also gives the office “direct supervision over every district attorney and sheriff” in matters pertaining to their duties. California has 58 counties, each with its own elected district attorney.

Map Of California’s 58 counties. CDAA

DOJ now says the Child Abduction Unit officially handles only two categories of Hague cases.

If so, who promotes consistent application of California law among county DAs handling domestic abduction and withholding cases that involve abuse allegations or findings and the Section 278.7 good-cause defense?

DOJ Child Abduction Webpage With The Publications Section On The Manual Removed as of Oct. 1, 2026

A Manual ‘Currently’ Being Updated For Over 13 years

The inquiry began with one sentence on DOJ’s website: “The Child Abduction Unit is currently in the process of updating the 2007 Attorney General’s Child Abduction Reference Manual.”

The page called the manual the “only publication of its kind directed at California prosecutors’ work on child abduction matters.” According to the page, the public could not see it. District attorneys, judges and law enforcement could reach it through a password-protected online system.

The language was not new. This outlet reviewed all 233 Wayback Machine captures of the webpage, from Jan. 12, 2013, through Sept. 25, 2026. The section is identical, word for word, in every capture.

“Publications: Attorney General’s Child Abduction Manual

The Child Abduction Unit is currently in the process of updating the 2007 Attorney General’s Child Abduction Reference Manual. The Manual is the only publication of its kind directed at California prosecutors’ work on child abduction matters. While not accessible to the general public, the Manual is available to California district attorneys, judges, and law enforcement agencies. The Manual is accessible on-line and is password-protected. A description [the abstract] of the Manual can be found in the Library Collection of the National Criminal Justice Reference Service.”

The Publications: Attorney General’s Child Abduction Manual passage was gone by 11:29 a.m. Oct. 1, according to this outlet’s capture.

The linked abstract in the section on the 2007 manual describes a 200-page “Attorney General Child Abduction Reference Manual” published in 1998 by the California Office of the Attorney General. According to the abstract, the 1998 edition was meant to “promote statewide uniformity in the handling of these cases by local prosecutors and law enforcement officers.” It was also meant to complement a 1995 American Prosecutors Research Institute manual, “Investigation and Prosecution of Parental Abduction,” by Patricia M. Klain. It covered “both domestic and international child abduction cases,” from initial investigation through trial or noncriminal resolution. Its chapters addressed criminal parental abduction statutes, a mandate on California district attorneys, civil statutes, charging decisions and trial issues.

“promote statewide uniformity in the handling of these cases by local prosecutors and law enforcement officers” — Abstract of the 1998 Attorney General Child Abduction Reference Manual

The abstract lists a 1998 publication date, while DOJ’s webpage referred to a 2007 edition. Even so, the description DOJ chose to link shows a manual built for domestic as well as international cases, with the stated goal of statewide uniformity.

Most Recent Statewide Training On “Child Abduction” Was Taught By OCDA Tammy Jacobs. Jan. 13-15, 2026.

57 Questions, Focused On The Manual And Domestic Cases

On Sept. 25, this outlet sent DOJ 57 questions. They covered:

the Child Abduction Unit

the 2007 manual

district attorney involvement under Family Code Section 3130 and related sections

how the Section 278.7 good-cause defense is put into practice

The questions asked why the manual had been described as “currently” under revision for more than 13 years. They asked whether an updated edition exists, which version prosecutors use now, and what guidance governs domestic withholding cases involving abuse and good cause.

The background included recent reimbursement disputes before the California Commission on State Mandates. These are incorrect reduction claims, in which counties challenge the State Controller’s cuts to their Child Abduction and Recovery program reimbursements.

Those disputes were not the focus of the inquiry, though the commission’s recent decisions, described below, bear on district attorneys’ duties.

‘This Is The First Time I’m Hearing About The Child Abduction Unit’

DOJ Media Relations Manager Alexandra Duquet spoke with this outlet by phone on Sept. 25.

“Truth be told, I worked here for four years. This is the first time I’m hearing about the Child Abduction Unit,” Duquet said, in a phone interview.

She said she needed to find out internally what the unit does and which legal team should handle the questions. She asked for the underlying records. She also challenged some theories raised during the call, including whether reimbursement could explain county practices.

She also said the matter deserved scrutiny: “I really want to understand why this is happening … and it’s something that our office needs to, seriously, consider and look at.”

Near the end of the call, Duquet said she would “dig through this” and try to “figure out what this unit’s function in our office is.”

DOJ: Unit Officially Handles Only Two Types’ Of Cases

At 11:15 a.m. Oct. 1, the Attorney General’s Press Office responded by email:

“Our Child Abduction Unit officially handles only two types of child abduction matters: incoming Hague Convention cases forwarded by the U.S. State Department regarding children believed to be in California, and outgoing Mexico Hague cases involving children taken from California to Mexico.”

The office said DOJ serves as the central liaison between the State Department and local district attorneys in those cases.

It added: “Thank you for pointing out that our Child Abduction Unit webpage is out of date and we are working on updating it now.”

It also wrote: “For clarity, the California Department of Justice has nothing to do with seeking or awarding reimbursements. That is between the District Attorney’s offices and the Controller’s office.”

That point is not in dispute. But reimbursement was not the central question.

What DOJ Did Not Answer

The inquiry sought to establish what legal guidance and policy direction exists for California’s 58 district attorneys’ offices in child abduction and recovery work. The focus was domestic custody disputes involving abuse allegations and a potential Section 278.7 defense.

DOJ’s response did not:

say whether the 2007 manual remains in use

identify a current manual or replacement guidance

describe any guidance it has issued on Section 278.7

say whether the manual addresses domestic withholding involving domestic violence or child abuse

DOJ also did not say whether another division now performs the broader advisory role its website gave the unit. Nor did it say when the unit’s work was narrowed to two Hague categories.

Why The Good-Cause Provision Matters

The manual described in the abstract included a chapter on a mandate California imposes on district attorneys. That mandate dates to 1976, when the Legislature required district attorneys to actively assist in resolving child custody problems and enforcing custody orders. The same law created the parental abduction crimes now found in Penal Code Sections 278 and 278.5. The district attorneys’ duties now appear in Family Code Sections 3130 through 3134.5.

A good-cause defense entered state law in the 1980s through former Penal Code Section 277. A 1994 instructor guide for the basic peace officer course of the California Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training, archived by the National Criminal Justice Reference Service, defined good cause under that section as a good-faith belief that taking or withholding the child “is necessary to protect the child from immediate bodily injury or emotional harm.” The guide added: “Domestic violence situations would constitute a basis for good cause.”

In 1996, the Legislature reorganized the child abduction statutes and added Penal Code Section 278.7, which carried the defense forward. It protects a parent who acts out of a good-faith, reasonable belief that the child would suffer immediate bodily injury or emotional harm if left with the other person. To qualify, the parent must report to the district attorney, file for custody within a reasonable time and keep the district attorney informed of their whereabouts.

The Commission on State Mandates has twice ruled that good-cause work falls within the mandate. In decisions adopted June 12 in a Sacramento County claim and Aug. 14 in a Los Angeles County claim, the commission found that Penal Code Sections 278, 278.5 and 278.7 “define the scope of the mandate.” It held that the State Controller’s position that good-cause costs are not reimbursable was “incorrect as a matter of law.” In the Los Angeles decision, the commission noted that former Section 277 was identified in amendments to the program’s parameters and guidelines and remains in their caption today. It also wrote that district attorneys “would need to know whether a defendant is eligible for this defense, ideally before deciding to file charges.” Riverside County’s claim is set for hearing Dec. 4, and Ventura County’s is expected in 2027.

The good-cause defense was already law, and part of state peace officer training, when the manual was published in 1998. The abstract does not say whether the manual addressed it

What The Revised Page Still Describes

Under the heading “Statewide and Binational Training,” the revised page still says Child Abduction Unit attorneys “regularly participate in California District Attorneys Association (CDAA) Annual Child Abduction Seminars, at which we provide training on international child abduction.”

The association is a private nonprofit that trains county prosecutors. Its most recent Child Abduction Seminar, held Jan. 13-15, 2026, in San Marcos, was billed for “prosecutors and investigators working in all levels of child abduction.” Listed topics included custody law, criminal child abduction, international cases and Hague cases. The flyer did not list a session on the good-cause defense. It named Orange County Senior Deputy District Attorney Tammy Jacobs as technical advisor.

The page does not say who, if anyone, trains county prosecutors at those seminars on domestic withholding cases or the Section 278.7 defense.

The same section says the attorney general’s office “participates in the statewide California Child Abduction Task Force, which operates under the auspices of the California Emergency Management Agency to improve the response to child abduction throughout the state.”

That agency no longer exists under that name. A state reorganization renamed it the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, known as Cal OES, on July 1, 2013. The task force remains active. [Source] says child abduction trainings were held in 2021, 2022 and 2024. They were produced by the Child Abduction Training Project of the Center for Innovation and Resources in partnership with the task force, with federal Children’s Justice Act funding awarded through Cal OES. Erin Runnion, founding director of The Joyful Child Foundation, serves on the task force.

All of these passages remained after DOJ removed the manual section, as did the statement that unit attorneys advise district attorneys on matters “both civil and criminal.” DOJ’s Oct. 1 email, which said the unit “officially handles only two types” of matters, mentioned none of them.

A Slide From OCDA’s Aug. 13, 2026 278.7 Good Cause PowerPoint.

In response to a California Public Records Act request from this outlet for records on the Section 278.7 good-cause defense, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office produced one document on Aug. 14, 2026: a PDF of a PowerPoint presentation dated Aug. 13, the day before. When this outlet asked on Sept. 8 for the original presentation and any earlier training material on good cause, OCDA replied: “Unfortunately again, OCDA located no records responsive to the additional records you seek in that regard.”

This outlet has previously reported on cases handled by the Orange County district attorney’s Child Abduction Unit, including those of Synthia Castro-Nicely, Tawny Minna-Grossman, Genevie Esquivel, Giselle Smiel and Joy Houghton, as well as this reporter’s own family law case reported on by other journalists.

The Attorney General’s Supervisory Authority

Article V, Section 13 of the California Constitution states: “The Attorney General shall be the chief law officer of the State.” It also:

directs the attorney general to see that state laws are “uniformly and adequately enforced”

grants “direct supervision over every district attorney and sheriff” in matters pertaining to their duties

allows the attorney general to require reports on “the investigation, detection, prosecution, and punishment of crime”

That authority does not erase the broad discretion of California’s independently elected district attorneys. But DOJ itself cites Article V, Section 13 when it describes the attorney general’s law enforcement oversight role.

Moving Forward

California’s Child Abduction and Recovery program is a state mandate. County district attorneys carry it out. The Commission on State Mandates decides which activities are reimbursable, and the State Controller audits the claims. Those bodies oversee the mandate and the money.

Neither ensures that 58 county prosecutors’ offices treat abuse evidence or the Section 278.7 defense consistently.

DOJ’s webpage said its deputy attorneys general advise district attorneys on child abduction matters “both civil and criminal.” DOJ now says the unit officially handles two categories of Hague cases. Deleting the manual reference did not explain what happened to the manual.

Who at the state level is responsible for domestic cases? And who ensures the good-cause defense is applied consistently when abuse is present or a parent says a child was withheld because of abuse or danger?

DOJ’s Oct. 1 response did not say. This outlet sent follow-up questions and will update this story if DOJ responds.

Disclosure: The author is a party in an Orange County family law case involving the district attorney’s Child Abduction Unit and has reported on the unit in prior coverage

This ongoing series on the California family and probate court and CPS corruption crisis—and the broader nationwide family court crisis—aims to bring national attention to systemic failures and to advocate for meaningful reform and accountability.

This article is investigative reporting intended for public-information and public-interest purposes only. It does not constitute legal advice, and nothing herein should be relied upon as a substitute for consultation with a licensed attorney or qualified legal professional. References to laws, court proceedings, or legal processes are presented for journalistic and informational purposes.

The time for action is now. Lawmakers, the media, and the public must act together to demand justice, accountability, and protection for families and children.

Are you committed to protecting America’s children and restoring integrity to our legal system?

Contact your legislative representatives. Speak out. Reach out to media outlets. And vote.

Find your state and federal legislative representatives HERE.

Find out what your legislators are doing on a weekly basis HERE.

Whistleblowers and victims of family court, CPS, probate court, IDEA/ADA or foster care corruption anywhere in the U.S.—please contact this reporter at juliea005@proton.me or rjh.investigative.reports@gmail.com.

Together, we can ignite a national movement and create lasting change.

Julie M. Anderson-Holburn is a California-based investigative journalist reporting on criminal and family court corruption, judicial abuse, domestic violence, child abuse and systemic failures. Her work is published on NewsBreak, Substack, and The Family Court Circus, and has been featured by the Center for Judicial Excellence and National Safe Parents. Julie believes that exposing the truth is the first step toward meaningful reform.

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