Julie M. Anderson-Holburn

Julie M. Anderson-Holburn

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
Oct 3

California found the delete button faster than it found answers. Julie Anderson-Holburn’s reporting exposes an ugly accountability problem: prosecutors possess the power to charge parents, while the public struggles to learn what guidance governs those decisions. A mother who says she protected her child from abuse deserves a serious examination of the evidence and any applicable defense. Calling her an abductor cannot substitute for that work. Bonta’s office should identify the operative guidance and explain who takes responsibility when counties get it wrong. Thirteen years is a long time for an update. A child facing danger doesn’t have thirteen spare years.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Gary Myers's avatar
Gary Myers
Oct 3

Nothing dealing with a child , but that child's name, should remain in the dark. Sunshine 🌞 must be required in full virtual immediacy to collect any state or federal incentives.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Julie M. Anderson Holburn · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture