Julie M. Anderson-Holburn

Julie M. Anderson-Holburn

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
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Now comes the real test: implementation. A statute on paper will not save children if judges, evaluators, attorneys, guardians, and court-appointed professionals keep treating abuse claims as litigation noise. Arizona lawmakers gave courts clearer tools. They strengthened findings. They recognized coercive control. They elevated safety. But the family-court machine is skilled at absorbing reform and continuing business as usual. The Alec and Lydia Act must be followed with training, oversight, public data, discipline, and consequences. Otherwise, the law becomes another memorial plaque. Arizona took a serious step. The country should watch closely — and demand proof it works.

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