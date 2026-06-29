The bipartisan legislation, signed June 22 and effective immediately, follows years of complaints about failures within Arizona’s family court system, months of legislative hearings examining domestic violence, intimate partner violence (IPV), child abuse, victim safety, judicial oversight, court accountability and the role of court-appointed professionals, and renewed calls for reform following the May 2024 murders of siblings Alec and Lydia Mater during court-ordered parenting time.

PHOENIX, Ariz. — After nearly a year of legislative hearings examining Arizona’s family court system, state lawmakers have enacted sweeping child-safety reforms that supporters say represent one of the nation’s most significant recent changes to custody law involving domestic violence.

Gov. Katie Hobbs signed House Bill 2995, known as the Alec and Lydia Act, on June 22, 2026. The measure took effect immediately under an emergency clause, marking the culmination of months of bipartisan hearings, expert testimony and public comment examining how Arizona courts evaluate domestic violence, coercive control and child safety in custody disputes.

The legislation was sponsored by Rep. Lisa Fink and follows the work of the Arizona Joint Legislative Ad Hoc Committee on Family Court Orders, which held four public hearings throughout 2025 and heard testimony from lawmakers, judges, psychologists, attorneys, domestic violence experts, researchers, state agencies and families who described systemic shortcomings in Arizona’s family court system.

This publication covered each of the committee’s hearings as lawmakers examined concerns surrounding child safety, judicial oversight, court-appointed professionals and custody outcomes.

READ: Arizona’s Family Court Crisis: Lawmakers Hear Harrowing Testimony from Children, Parents, and Survivors

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Arizona’s Final Committee Hearing on Family Court Failures and the National Reform It Demands

The committee identified recurring concerns involving fragmented oversight of court-appointed behavioral health professionals, inconsistent consideration of children’s safety and voices, financial burdens associated with reunification programs, gaps in accountability for quasi-judicial actors, inconsistent domestic-violence training and limited transparency surrounding family-court outcomes.

Many of those recommendations are now reflected in Arizona law.

Current law already required judges to consider “significant domestic violence” in custody cases, but the term was never defined, Fink said during final House vote. “What is significant is not defined,” she told lawmakers. “Two black eyes are significant, but one black eye is not?” The legislation establishes clearer statutory guidance for courts evaluating allegations of domestic violence and coercive control.

The Alec and Lydia Act places greater emphasis on child safety in custody proceedings involving domestic violence, expressly recognizes coercive control as a legally significant factor, strengthens requirements for judicial findings, expands protections when abuse is alleged, and allows courts to consider evidence of prior abuse when evaluating requests to modify custody orders.

Hope Hooton with Rep. Lisa Fink, June 22, 2026. Photo: Online.

The legislation is named in memory of siblings Alec and Lydia Mater, who were killed by their father in May 2024 during an ongoing custody dispute.

According to public records and legislative testimony, their mother, Hope Hooton, repeatedly warned law enforcement and the family court that her estranged husband had made suicidal and homicidal threats. She sought protective orders and restrictions on parenting time, but the children were later killed during court-ordered parenting time in what lawmakers and advocates have described as a preventable tragedy.

The deaths became the catalyst for one of Arizona’s most comprehensive legislative reviews of family-court practices.

Throughout 2025, the committee heard testimony from nationally recognized researchers, domestic violence advocates, legal experts, judges, attorneys and affected families. Witnesses urged lawmakers to strengthen child-safety protections, improve judicial accountability, increase oversight of court-appointed professionals and ensure courts give greater weight to evidence of domestic violence, coercive control and child abuse.

Rep. Rachel Keshel, who chaired the committee, said the hearings were intended to identify systemic weaknesses and recommend reforms that would better protect children while restoring public confidence in Arizona’s family-court system. (Hyperlink to committee report or hearing.)

The committee ultimately recommended broad reforms, including enhanced judicial training, stronger oversight of behavioral health providers, greater transparency, clearer standards for evaluating domestic violence, and increased accountability throughout the family-court process.

The legislation itself was drafted by Arizona family-law attorney and former judge pro tempore Thomas Alongi and Patricia Madsen, managing attorney at Community Legal Services. In a June 27 article explaining the new law, Alongi wrote that the legislation was intended to accomplish four principal objectives: reinforce domestic-violence protections that he said had too often been overlooked, require courts to provide more meaningful explanations in custody decisions, confront recurring litigation strategies that minimize or deflect abuse allegations, and formally recognize coercive control as a significant form of domestic abuse.

Alongi wrote that the legislation was designed not only to create new protections but also to strengthen enforcement of existing legal standards that, in his view, had not always been consistently applied in family-court proceedings. He described recognition of coercive control as a particularly important modernization of Arizona law.

HB 2995 Final Vote, Legislators Explain their vote

During final House debate, bill sponsor Rep. Lisa Fink said the legislation was intended to clarify Arizona’s existing custody law rather than determine whether a parent is guilty of abuse.

Current law requires courts to consider “significant domestic violence” when determining legal decision-making and parenting time, but does not define what “significant” means, Fink said.

“What is significant is not defined. Two black eyes are significant, but one black eye is not.”

Fink said the legislation establishes clearer statutory guidance for judges evaluating domestic violence allegations.

“This bill does not adjudicate the guilt or innocence of a parent. It clarifies and defines what a judge should consider in determining legal decision-making and parenting time for a child.”

She told lawmakers that research increasingly recognizes coercive control as an important predictor of escalating violence.

“Research indicates that coercive control is a significant risk factor for severe domestic violence and can lead to homicide.”

Fink said the legislation strengthens judicial findings while reinforcing that child safety remains the court’s primary concern.

“This bill strengthens judicial findings, provides clear standards for evaluating domestic violence claims, and reinforces the long-standing principle that the safety and the well-being of the child must be the primary concern.”

She added:

“It provides judges with better tools to identify dangerous behavior and protect children from ongoing harm. This bill ensures that courts consider the full pattern of abusive behavior when determining what is truly in the child’s best interest.”

Rep. Rachel Keshel, who chaired the Arizona Joint Legislative Ad Hoc Committee on Family Court Orders, called the legislation a bipartisan effort centered on protecting children.

“This is not a red and blue issue. This is a human being issue.”

Keshel praised Hope Hooton for transforming personal tragedy into legislative action.

“She is one of the strongest, bravest women I have ever met in my life.”

Keshel said the legislation would also help judges by providing greater clarity.

“This helps the judges who are well-intentioned and want to do the right thing for these families and children. This helps to clarify the law so that they can do a good job for the people of Arizona.”

Rep. Lydia Hernandez Sandoval said the legislation recognizes that domestic violence extends beyond physical assault.

“Abuse comes in different forms, not just physical, and I am proud to support this bill today.”

Rep. Walt Blackman acknowledged concerns raised during debate but said protecting children ultimately outweighed those reservations.

“Sometimes you’ve got to choose the hard right over the easy wrong.”

Referring to Hope Hooton’s loss, Blackman added:

“I would rather be wrong voting yes than have somebody else experience domestic violence.”

Rep. Mae Peshlakai reminded lawmakers that domestic violence affects every community in Arizona and urged continued investment in services for tribal communities.

“There is domestic violence in all walks of life.”

Peshlakai said she hopes lawmakers will continue supporting efforts to establish domestic violence shelters serving Indigenous communities.

“I’d like to get the support for my Indigenous people throughout LD6 to establish maybe even one domestic violence shelter.”

Rep. Lupe Contreras acknowledged that legislation can always be improved but argued lawmakers should not delay action when children’s safety is at stake.

“No bill is perfect.”

He concluded:

“I’d rather put a bill up that might save some lives than do nothing.”

The House approved the measure 55–0, with the emergency clause receiving the required two-thirds majority, following unanimous approval in the Senate. Gov. Katie Hobbs signed the bill June 22, and it took effect immediately

Moving Forward, Accountability and Child Safety

Supporters say the Alec and Lydia Act represents an important step toward improving child safety. They also acknowledge that legislation alone will not determine outcomes.

Its effectiveness will ultimately depend on how judges, attorneys, evaluators, court-appointed professionals and the broader family-court system implement the new requirements.

Arizona’s action comes as the public is pressing policymakers across the country for change, and to examine how family courts respond when allegations of domestic violence, coercive control and child abuse intersect with custody disputes.

Congress enacted Kayden’s Law as part of the Violence Against Women Act in 2022, while other states—including California—have adopted additional child-protection reforms in past, like family code 3044 and in recent years, Piqui’s Law. Families say these protections, still have not been implemented by the courts or judges.

Whether Arizona’s new law improves outcomes will likely become the next question.

Lawmakers have indicated that continued oversight, judicial training and evaluation of implementation will remain important.

For families who spent months urging lawmakers to act, June 22 represented more than the signing of another bill. It marked the culmination of months of bipartisan legislative hearings, years of public concern about Arizona’s family-court system, and the beginning of a new legal framework designed to place child safety, domestic violence, IPV and coercive control at the forefront of custody decisions.

Whether the reforms achieve their intended purpose will depend not on the law itself, but on how faithfully it is implemented.

This ongoing series on the California family and probate court and CPS corruption crisis—and the broader nationwide family court crisis—aims to bring national attention to systemic failures and to advocate for meaningful reform and accountability.

This article is investigative reporting intended for public-information and public-interest purposes only. It does not constitute legal advice, and nothing herein should be relied upon as a substitute for consultation with a licensed attorney or qualified legal professional. References to laws, court proceedings, or legal processes are presented for journalistic and informational purposes.

The time for action is now. Lawmakers, the media, and the public must act together to demand justice, accountability, and protection for families and children.

Are you committed to protecting America’s children and restoring integrity to our legal system?

Contact your legislative representatives. Speak out. Reach out to media outlets. And vote.

Find your state and federal legislative representatives HERE.

Find out what your legislators are doing on a weekly basis HERE.

Whistleblowers and victims of family court, CPS, probate court, IDEA/ADA or foster care corruption anywhere in the U.S.—please contact this reporter at juliea005@proton.me or rjh.investigative.reports@gmail.com.

Together, we can ignite a national movement and create lasting change.

Julie M. Anderson-Holburn is a California-based investigative journalist reporting on criminal and family court corruption, judicial abuse, domestic violence, child abuse and systemic failures. Her work is published on NewsBreak, Substack, and The Family Court Circus, and has been featured by the Center for Judicial Excellence and National Safe Parents. Julie believes that exposing the truth is the first step toward meaningful reform.

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