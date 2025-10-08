Giselle Smiel. Photo: Ren DeMello, ADA Advocate.

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — A preliminary hearing held on October 6 — during Domestic Violence Awareness Month — in People v. Giselle Smiel (Case No. 25CJCF03564) exposed a stunning reversal of justice playing out across California’s fractured family and criminal court systems.

In a case marked by ADA violations, civil rights breaches, and due process concerns, a mother with no criminal record was jailed and charged with five felonies — while the father, previously restrained under two concurrent Criminal Protective Orders (CPOs) — the most recent a 10-year CPO issued in early 2023 for strangulation — was granted diversion and later quietly awarded full custody.

The family court hearing that awarded Smiel’s ex-partner full custody took place without the mother present, in late 2023.

When the couple’s children — ages 15 and 10 — cried, hid, and refused to go with their father during several visitation attempts in 2025, their voices were ignored. Instead, Smiel became the target — by both family court and criminal court authorities.

It was the mother — Giselle Smiel — who was arrested, handcuffed, and prosecuted.

She was charged with five felonies under California Penal Codes §§ 207, 278 and 278.5, including kidnapping, child stealing, and custodial interference. Her bail was set at $500,000 — ten times higher than the amount set for the father.

Los Angeles County Concurrent CPO’s.

From Protective Orders to Prosecuted Mother

Communication between San Diego Sheriffs, ADA Advocate Ren and the County of San Diego, September 5-18, 2025. Photos by: Julie M. Anderson-Holburn

On or around September 4, 2025, U.S. Marshals descended on Giselle Smiel’s home in San Marcos, California. She was handcuffed and transported — reportedly without being read her Miranda rights for the first five days. Documents obtained confirm that Smiel was booked by the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department under Booking Number 25739332.

For nearly two weeks, she was held at Las Colinas Detention and Reentry Facility — without arraignment, without access to court-ordered ADA accommodations, and without the due process protections guaranteed under state and federal law.

At some point after midnight during her detention, Smiel was taken for a DNA test. When she requested to speak with counsel first, San Diego County Sheriff’s deputies charged her with a misdemeanor — Case No. C435102 — for allegedly refusing to comply.

That charge was later dismissed after Smiel’s ADA advocate, known as “Ren,” repeatedly contacted both San Diego County and the Sheriff’s Department and appeared remotely for the hearing.

Smiel was ultimately transferred more than 100 miles north, to Los Angeles County. The prosecutor, Tal Kahana, is with the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office in downtown Los Angeles — not the Santa Clarita branch, that previously prosecuted Smiel’s ex for domestic violence.

Court records show that Smiel pleaded not guilty to all five charges:

Charge 001: PC 207(a) – Felony Kidnapping

Charges 002 & 003: PC 278.5(a) – Felony Child Custody Deprivation

Charges 004 & 005: PC 278 – Felony Child Stealing

As of publication, Smiel remains incarcerated — not for violence, not for abduction, and not for concealment — but because her 10- and 15-year-old children refused visitation with a father they said they feared.

SDDA Summer Stephan, LADA Nathan Hochman, SDSD Pike, County of San Diego Todd Hood. Photos: Online.

The Children Were Never Missing. The Courts Just Refused to Hear Them.

Testimony and documents obtained show that Smiel’s children were never in hiding. They were enrolled in school and attending regularly. They lived at the same address for over five years — a location fully known to the family court, law enforcement, and the district attorney’s office. No Amber Alert was issued. No police search was launched.

They weren’t running.

They were resisting.

Multiple sworn testimonies and official reports confirm that the children cried, physically resisted, and verbally objected when forced visitation with their father was attempted. In one instance, they barricaded themselves and pleaded not to be taken.

But instead of slowing things down, de-escalating, or investigating why the children were resisting — instead of listening to their fear — the courts turned their sights on the mother.

Smiel remains incarcerated — not for violence, and not for fleeing — but because her children refused to go with a man they said they feared. They were never abducted. They never left their home. They attended school every day and remained in their long-established, court-recognized residence.

Yet after resisting pickup attempts, it was their protective parent who was criminalized.

They weren’t hiding.

They were crying out —

And no one listened.

The children — deeply traumatized and fearful of their father — refused to leave Giselle’s care. Though she never left her court-recognized residence, Giselle is now facing criminal charges for allegedly interfering with custody, kidnapping, and Child abduction. —Tom Reed, family friend.

San Diego Failures and Children Refuse to Go

After relocating from Los Angeles County, Giselle Smiel lived peacefully with her two children in San Marcos, San Diego County, for more than five years. The family was protected under two concurrent court-issued Criminal Protective Orders (CPOs), registered in California’s statewide CLETS system, which prohibited contact by the children’s father following a domestic violence conviction involving strangulation.

That peace shattered in September 2025, when U.S. Marshals arrested Smiel at her home. Despite having no prior criminal record, she was detained at Las Colinas Detention and Reentry Facility and held there for nearly two weeks — without arraignment, without ADA accommodations, and, according to interviews, without being read her Miranda rights for at least five days.

Las Colinas has long faced scrutiny. As East County Magazine reported on August 29, 2025:

“The Sheriff’s department has drawn criticism in recent years for the high number of jail deaths region wide, including eight women who have died while in custody at Las Colinas since 2019.” [Read more: Drug toxicity caused death of woman in Las Colinas Detention Facility]

The Children Were Clear: “We Don’t Want to Go”

Well before Smiel’s arrest, her children — then ages 10 and 15 — had already made their wishes unmistakably clear.

Between late 2024 and August 2025, their father attempted to retrieve them from school on multiple occasions. At each attempt, the children reportedly cried, clung to classroom furniture, and told school staff they were afraid of going with him. School administrators refused to physically force the children to leave.

At the October 6 preliminary hearing, Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office Investigator Ruby Kaczmarski testified that two attempted retrievals were carried out with full coordination from the LADA’s so-called Child Abduction Unit. The first occurred at Mission Hills High School and the second at Double Peak K–8.

According to Kaczmarski’s sworn statement:

“They were crying, shaking, and distressed… repeating that they didn’t want to go to their dad.”

She also testified that the younger child “wrapped himself around a pole” and refused to move. Both school sites declined to override the children’s resistance. The DA’s team left empty-handed.

Roughly a week later, the LADA team returned — this time to the family’s home. Once again, both children resisted. They reportedly barricaded themselves inside, sobbing and screaming.

Kaczmarski testified that the daughter shouted:

“I will not go! I’ll jump out the window!”

Faced with continued resistance, Kaczmarski contacted a family friend known to the children and asked them to intervene. According to testimony, the friend persuaded the children to open the door — only after promising they would not be taken to their father. The children were told they would be transported to Polinsky Chldren’s Center, a temporary placement facility, while the county interviewed relatives and family friends for a safer, alternative placement.

Polinsky’s Troubled Legacy — and a Broken Promise

The children complied.

But the promise was broken.

They were taken to Polinsky Chldren’s Center in San Diego — an institution plagued by years of controversy. Among the documented allegations at the facility:

Sexual abuse

Overmedication and drugging of children

Institutional neglect and civil rights violations

As attorney Blake Woodhall of Herman Law Firm stated in a class-action filing:

“Based on our investigation, the County of San Diego was apparently one of the largest employers of child molesters in the state of California.”

[Read more: Alleged victims of sexual abuse at Polinsky Children’s Center sue San Diego County]

Despite prior assurances, no placement interviews with family or friends were ever conducted. Within days — by September 9 — both children were forcibly placed in their father’s custody, despite:

Their documented and repeated resistance

Two concurrent CPOs on file within the CLETS system

Prior findings of domestic violence involving strangulation

Clear statements from both children begging not to go

Left to Right: Los Angels Superior Court Judges Susan J. De Witt and Drew E. Edwards. Photo: Online.

The Prelim: Prosecutorial Overreach, Unprepared Defense, and Disparities in the Courtroom

On October 6, 2025, this reporter attended the preliminary hearing in People v. Giselle Smiel at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in downtown Los Angeles. The hearing, originally calendared before Judge Susan J. DeWitt in Department 34, quickly revealed a troubling picture of courtroom inconsistencies, ADA violations, prosecutorial overreach — and a defense woefully unprepared to respond.

Court Transparency Denied

Upon arrival, this reporter requested access to the courtroom’s docket calendar to determine the order of cases scheduled that day. The courtroom clerk refused, claiming the docket was “not public information” — despite long-standing legal precedent and court policy that such records are presumptively public.

Only after persistent inquiry was the Smiel case number finally provided — hours later, as the courtroom remained largely idle throughout the morning session.

Court Watchers Targeted, ADA Accommodations Denied

During the morning session, Public Defender Jessica Schibler voiced complaints about court watchers seated in the gallery — despite their silence and respectful conduct. The gallery, filled with unrelated attendees and observers, remained orderly.

After 1:30 p.m., Judge DeWitt announced that no court captioner was available for Smiel’s hearing — a crucial accommodation given her documented disabilities. DeWitt asked Smiel whether she wished to continue the matter to another day or proceed without captioning. When Smiel agreed to move forward, DeWitt transferred the matter to Judge Drew E. Edwards in Department 127.

The transfer did not improve access.

ADA advocate Renata DeMello, who had submitted requests in advance to appear remotely on Smiel’s behalf, was denied access by Judge DeWitt — despite Smiel’s previously granted ADA accommodations and her rights protected under Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Later that afternoon, a request for an in-person ADA advocate to be admitted into Department 127 was also denied.

Even the request for a court captioner — which should have been granted as a standard accommodation — was rejected, citing “short notice,” despite documentation of Smiel’s disability needs already on file with the court.

A Defense in Name Only

When the hearing resumed before Judge Drew E. Edwards, Public Defender Jessica Schibler appeared entirely unprepared. She failed to introduce a single document into the record — not even Smiel’s own declaration, the Criminal Protective Orders (CPOs) shielding her and the children, the family court custody history, or the criminal case history of the father.

Schibler offered little to no objections and posed no meaningful cross-examination.

When Judge Edwards asked if she intended to assert any affirmative defenses, Schibler responded curtly:

“No.”

Under California law, however, an affirmative defense was available — and potentially pivotal. According to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office:

“Under California Penal Code § 278.7, the crime under § 278.5 does not apply to a person with a right to custody of a child who has been a victim of domestic violence and who, with a good faith and reasonable belief that the child, if left with the other person, will suffer immediate bodily injury or emotional harm, takes, entices away, keeps, withholds, or conceals that child. ‘Emotional harm’ includes having a parent who has committed domestic violence against the parent who is taking, enticing away, keeping, withholding, or concealing the child. Any person having a right of custody of the child(ren) who commits such an act shall file a report with the District Attorney’s Office within 10 days of the taking and shall file a request for custody with the courts in the jurisdiction where the child(ren) had been living (within 30 days of the taking).”

Yet the defense failed to raise this statutory protection — or to build a narrative around the well-documented abuse Smiel and her children had experienced.

The prosecution’s case relied heavily on testimony from the father — the same individual who had been subject to multiple CPOs for recent domestic violence — and from DA Investigator Ruby Kaczmarski, who testified that both children cried, clung to objects, shook with fear, and verbally stated they did not want to go with their father.

Despite these admissions, Judge Edwards ruled:

“According to the evidence in this case, it does appear to me that there is sufficient cause to believe that the defendant is guilty of counts 1, 2, 4, and 5… in my view, I find this to be felony conduct.”

Double Standards in Bail and the Criminalization of Protection

Judge Edwards then addressed bail:

“Bail in the amount of $500,000, in my view, is excessive… so I’m going to reduce the bail in this case.”

Smiel’s bail was reduced to $100,000 — yet this amount still doubled the bail previously set for her ex-partner, who faced felony charges for domestic violence and strangulation, and who was later granted diversion in a plea agreement.

The disparity is staggering.

As of publication, Smiel remains incarcerated. A GoFundMe campaign has been launched by her family and supporters in an effort to raise funds for her release and legal defense.

Smiel has no criminal history. She did not run. She did not hide the children. She simply allowed them to remain in their home — a home known to the courts — and did not force them into the custody of a man they had repeatedly and emphatically said they feared.

The Family Court: Abuse or DARVO by Proxy

In 2024, while Giselle Smiel was tending to a medical emergency involving her son, a family court judge in Los Angeles convened a custody hearing — without her present — and awarded full custody of her children to their father: a man with a documented history of domestic violence, including a conviction for strangulation.

Smiel’s legitimate absence, prompted by a medical crisis, became a legal turning point. In a system that often punishes mothers for acts of care, her emergency was used as justification to flip custody. The court removed the children from the only stable home they had known for five years — and from the primary caregiver who had raised them for more than a decade — and placed them into the custody of their alleged abuser.

There was no continuance granted, no evidentiary hearing, no witness testimony, and no opportunity for rebuttal. Even more alarmingly, the court failed to apply California Family Code § 3044, the state’s core legal safeguard designed to prevent custody from being awarded to abusive parents.

Under § 3044, when a parent has committed domestic violence against the other parent or the children within the previous five years, courts must presume that granting them custody is detrimental — unless the judge provides detailed findings, supported by clear and convincing evidence, that custody is in the child’s best interest. It is not enough for a judge to merely state that custody “seems appropriate.” The law requires analysis of multiple statutory factors, each carefully weighed and explained on the record.

This protection was further strengthened by Piqui’s Law, enacted in 2023 after the murder of five-year-old Aramazd “Piqui” Andressian Jr., who was killed by his father during a court-ordered visit — despite his mother’s repeated warnings and a history of documented abuse. The law prohibits judges from flipping custody to a known or alleged abuser without a full evidentiary hearing, and mandates domestic violence and child safety training for all family court judges.

Yet Smiel’s case shows how these statutory safeguards remain paper promises. The protections meant to shield victims were ignored. The abuser was empowered. The protective mother was criminalized. And the children’s voices — their fear, resistance, and repeated objections — were silenced in open court.

From Caregiver to Criminal Defendant

What occurred was not simply a custody change — it marked the beginning of a coordinated effort to dismantle Giselle Smiel’s parental rights and her liberty.

Her brief, documented absence was weaponized to strip her of due process and reframe her as the problem: a so-called parental alienator, a flight risk, a noncompliant litigant. Labels replaced facts. The court stopped viewing her as a protective parent — and instead treated her as a threat.

Within months, Smiel was arrested and charged with five felony counts, including:

• PC § 207(a) – Kidnapping

• PC § 278 and § 278.5 – Child stealing and custodial interference

• Family Code § 3130 – Preventing lawful custody exchange

But Smiel did not abduct her children.

She did not flee.

She did not conceal them.

She simply did not force her children to go with a man they said they feared — a man who had previously been subject to multiple criminal protective orders and a documented history of abuse.

No Justice, No Balance

Meanwhile, the children’s father — despite having completed a court-ordered domestic violence diversion program — faced no such consequences.

He continued to file motions.

He delayed proceedings.

He pursued enforcement actions.

And while doing so, he reportedly owed:

Over $200,000 in unpaid child and spousal support

More than $20,000 in attorney’s fees

Yet he was not jailed.

He never lost his freedom.

She did.

As of publication, Smiel remains incarcerated. She has spent more than a month behind bars — not for violence, and not for violating the law, but for honoring her children’s resistance.

The children — who had cried, clung to school structures, and begged not to go — were labeled ‘brainwashed.’ Their mother was painted as both the perpetrator and the manipulator — a reversal that defied the documented abuse history and the children’s own words.

A National Pattern of Punishment

Giselle Smiel’s case is not an anomaly — it reflects a growing national crisis in America’s family courts.

Her story echoes patterns exposed during recent hearings of the Arizona Joint Legislative Ad Hoc Committee on Family Court Orders, the Idaho Child Protection Task Force, and the upcoming Washington, D.C. conference on family court corruption — hosted by Yale-trained forensic psychiatrist Dr. Bandy X. Lee. That historic event, titled Family Courts as Centers of Epidemic Violence, will take place on November 11 in the Grand Ballroom of the National Press Club.

[Read more here: Arizona’s Final Committee Hearing on Family Court Failures and the National Reform It Demands]

For decades, research has shown that protective mothers who report abuse are nearly twice as likely to lose custody as those who stay silent.¹ Now, experts increasingly recognize this disturbing pattern as DARVO — Deny, Attack, and Reverse Victim and Offender — a manipulation strategy in which abusers deflect blame and reframe survivors as the problem.

This is what happened to Giselle Smiel.

Instead of healing with her children and being given the chance to move forward in safety and peace, Smiel now faces years behind bars — separated from the very children she tried to protect.

“This is not just a custody case gone wrong. It is a devastating example of what happens when our family courts collaborate with abusers — and punish survivors.” — Renata DeMello, ADA Advocate

Call to Action

Family, friends, and advocates are calling on:

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office to drop the charges

The family court to vacate the custody order obtained without Smiel present

The Santa Clarita Area District Attorney’s Office to step in

The California Attorney General to investigate the San Diego and Los Angeles agencies involved

The U.S. Department of Justice Civil Rights Division to intervene

Legislators and courts to require family court judges to abide by and enforce Family Code § 3044, Piqui’s Law, and ADA mandates

Giselle Smiel is not a criminal.

She is a mother. A survivor.

A woman now branded with five felonies for honoring her children’s truth — while their abuser walked free.

She remains incarcerated, separated from her children, and targeted.

According to advocates and experts consulted, the California court system not only failed to protect these children — it re-traumatized them and exacerbated their suffering.

Their fear — and their refusal to go — said everything.

This ongoing series on the OC family court crisis and nationwide family court crisis aims to bring national attention to these systemic issues, advocating for immediate reform and accountability. The time for action is now. It is imperative that lawmakers, the media, and the public unite to demand justice and protection for all families involved.

Are you committed to protecting America’s children and restoring integrity to our legal system?

Contact your legislative representatives. Speak out. Reach out to media outlets. And vote. Find your state and federal legislative representatives HERE.

Whistleblowers and victims of family court, CPS, probate court, IDEA/ADA or foster care corruption anywhere in the U.S.—please contact this reporter at juliea005@proton.me or rjh.investigative.reports@gmail.com.

Together, we can ignite a national movement and create lasting change.

Julie M. Anderson-Holburn is a California-based investigative journalistreporting on criminal and family court corruption, judicial abuse, and systemic failures. Her work is published on NewsBreak, Substack, and The Family Court Circus, and has been featured by the Center for Judicial Excellence and National Safe Parents. Julie believes that exposing the truth is the first step toward meaningful reform.

