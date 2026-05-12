A Mother’s Day Message Behind the Orange Curtain

Most people associate Mother’s Day with flowers, greeting cards, and family gatherings.

But as historian Heather Cox Richardson recently noted in Letters from an American, the original Mothers’ Day movement emerged from war, grief, civic activism, and women demanding a greater voice in public life.

Long before Mother’s Day became commercialized, it was rooted in the belief that women—and especially mothers—must speak out when institutions fail to protect human beings.

That history resonates deeply with me.

Before I became an investigative journalist, I was a mother asking for help.

I reached out to police departments, elected officials, city leaders, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office, members of the Board of Supervisors, and anyone I believed might intervene or listen.

The reporting came later.

After the emails.

After the police reports.

After the meetings.

After the pleas for intervention.

After realizing how difficult it can be for ordinary people—especially mothers reporting abuse or institutional misconduct—to be heard within systems designed to regulate themselves.

What began as an effort to protect my children eventually evolved into investigative reporting focused on power, accountability, and public institutions in Orange County.

This video is part of that journey.

Dedicated to every mother separated from her children.

Special thanks to Jaqu for sharing Heather Cox Richardson’s article, which inspired this piece.

To my children — I love you, always.

This ongoing series on the Orange County, California family and probate court and CPS corruption crisis—and the broader nationwide family court crisis—aims to bring national attention to systemic failures and to advocate for meaningful reform and accountability.

This article is investigative reporting intended for public-information and public-interest purposes only. It does not constitute legal advice, and nothing herein should be relied upon as a substitute for consultation with a licensed attorney or qualified legal professional. References to laws, court proceedings, or legal processes are presented for journalistic and informational purposes.

The time for action is now. Lawmakers, the media, and the public must act together to demand justice, accountability, and protection for families and children.

Are you committed to protecting America’s children and restoring integrity to our legal system?

Contact your legislative representatives. Speak out. Reach out to media outlets. And vote.

Find your state and federal legislative representatives HERE.

Find out what your legislators are doing on a weekly basis HERE.

Whistleblowers and victims of family court, CPS, probate court, IDEA/ADA or foster care corruption anywhere in the U.S.—please contact this reporter at juliea005@proton.me or rjh.investigative.reports@gmail.com.

Together, we can ignite a national movement and create lasting change.

Julie M. Anderson-Holburn is a California-based investigative journalist reporting on criminal and family court corruption, judicial abuse, domestic violence, child abuse and systemic failures. Her work is published on NewsBreak, Substack, and The Family Court Circus, and has been featured by the Center for Judicial Excellence and National Safe Parents. Julie believes that exposing the truth is the first step toward meaningful reform.

This article was made possible by the support of readers like you. Thank you.

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