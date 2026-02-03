Various protests, rallys and press conferences across Orange County, CA., since July 2025. Photo by: Julie M. Anderson-Holburn.

For more than three years, a California father has remained separated from his children as his family court case has cycled through continuances, closed hearings, court-appointed professionals, and amended temporary restraining orders — without a final adjudication of the core allegations.

Court records in Melesio v. Padilla show that since late 2022, the parentage and domestic violence proceedings — overseen first by Orange County Superior Court Judge Michael E. Perez and later by Judge Mary Kreber-Varipapa — have been repeatedly continued while authority over the children shifted among special masters, minors’ counsel, therapists, and evaluators. During that period, all existing temporary restraining and custody orders remained in effect, effectively freezing parent-child contact while the case proceeded through a series of “status” hearings rather than contested evidentiary findings. Trial is scheduled for July 7 and 8.

OCSC Minute Orders Case Reassignment. Nov. 1, 2022. Photos by: Julie M. Anderson-Holburn

The case was reshaped early in its life cycle. On Nov. 1, 2022, Supervising Judge Julie Palafox removed Judge Michael Perez from presiding over the Oct. 14, 2022 domestic violence matter and consolidated that proceeding into the existing parentage case before Judge Kreber-Varipapa.

Judge Julie A. Palafox, (Left), Judge Mary Kreber-Varipapa (Top Right) and Judge Michael Perez (Bottom Right). Photo By: Julie M. Anderson-Holburn.

Kreber-Varipapa and Palafox are now among several Orange County Superior Court judges facing recall efforts backed by parents and families who allege systemic failures in family and probate court — particularly the prolonged separation of children from parents without timely adjudication.

Key court-appointed professionals included:

Brian Baron, appointed Nov. 4, 2022, as Special Master, who recommended that Blake McLean conduct therapeutic assessments; released from that role on Nov. 30, 2023, and reappointed the same day as minors’ counsel for both children.

Tom Bell, ordered on April 2, 2024, as conjoint reunification therapist, after Piqui’s Law went into effect, with therapy to begin only after the children’s individual therapists deemed them ready.

Dr. Debbie Jason, who entered the case as the children’s individual therapist.

Dr. Sue Tonkins, who became involved in June 2025 in connection with a proposed Evidence Code § 730 evaluation.

From Temporary Orders to Permanent Limbo

The case formally consolidated on Nov. 4, 2022, when a domestic violence matter was merged into the parentage case and permanently assigned to Kreber-Varipapa. That same day, the court appointed attorney Brian Baron in a court-appointed role and ordered therapeutic assessments. “As Special Master, Baron recommended that Blake McLean conduct therapeutic assessments of the children.

Rather than moving to an evidentiary hearing, the matter entered a pattern of continuances and interim directives.

On Jan. 30, 2023, the court again continued the restraining order hearing while issuing an amended temporary restraining order and directing the parties to meet and confer. Hearings in 2023 were repeatedly postponed at least 7 times as the court awaited professional updates and coordination, while substantive disputes remained unresolved.

What the record does not show is an allegation that Padilla physically abused the children. His acknowledged conduct, as framed in the hearing, involves self-harm and crisis behavior, while the contested question is how the children’s fear developed and whether it is attributable to coaching, trauma, or both.

By Nov. 30, 2023, the case reflected deeper professional entanglement, including the continued presence of minors’ counsel and therapy-related conditions that effectively placed access decisions behind multiple third-party gates.

During this period, the court also relied on Dr. Debbie Jason as the children’s individual therapist.

Closed Hearings, Continuing Orders — and a Shift in Public Access to “P” Cases

In 2024, the court continued multiple proceedings—some conducted in closed court—while maintaining existing orders. Status conferences and “reunification updates” did not result in documented restoration of contact. Instead, the record reflects ongoing delays and a structure in which the case expanded procedurally while narrowing substantively.

On April 2, 2024, the court formally assigned Tom Bell as the children’s reunification therapist.

Another layer of significance lies in a recent change to California’s court-access rules.

Beginning in 2023, newly filed “P” (parentage) cases are no longer categorically sealed from the public in California. Under changes which amended confidentiality provisions of the Uniform Parentage Act (including Family Code §§ 7643 and 7643.5), parentage cases filed on or after January 1, 2023—and not involving assisted reproduction—are generally open to the public like dissolution (divorce) cases, subject only to narrower, case-specific confidentiality protections.

Historically, older P cases were kept largely out of public view under what critics describe as an archaic confidentiality regime rooted in outdated social norms. Advocates now argue that the lack of transparency in those older cases made them especially vulnerable to abuse of discretion, lack of accountability, and—according to recall supporters—“rampant corruption.”

Although Melesio v. Padilla predates this reform, the new transparency framework underscores why cases like this are now receiving broader public scrutiny and why parents and advocates say daylight is essential in family court.

The Evidence the Court Would Not Review

In June 2024, the case reached a flashpoint.

According to filings and sworn statements, Padilla assembled a comprehensive evidentiary binder intended to inform professionals and the court. The court-appointed reunification therapist reportedly reviewed and approved it earlier in 2024.

But on June 26, 2024, the court declined to review the binder and issued an order prohibiting Padilla from sharing it with others involved in the matter. The restriction followed an ex parte communication with opposing counsel, according to Padilla’s account, and he alleges it functioned as an evidentiary gag—blocking him from using a consolidated record to advocate for his children.

Padilla says that restrictions on his ability to marshal and share evidence did not begin in 2024. Two years earlier, in August 2022, he was asked to sign a private “Evidence Non-Disclosure Agreement” that, on its face, went far beyond any standard family-court confidentiality order.

Dr. Sue Tonkins: A Planned Evaluation That Never Materialized

In mid-2025, psychologist Dr. Sue Tonkins briefly entered the case. Tonkins previously worked with Jessica St. Clair, MFT.

On June 6, 2025, Padilla contacted Tonkins at his attorney’s direction to begin the intake process, writing that he was “eager to see my children” and asking how to expedite matters. Tonkins’s office responded the same day with formal intake paperwork and a fee schedule — requiring a $2,850 retainer, charging $285 per clinical hour and $400 per hour for court work, and requesting releases for all therapists, counsel, and the judge.

Padilla later asked whether he could see his son before the child’s July 9 birthday. Tonkins proposed a $21,000 Evidence Code § 730 evaluation. Padilla said he could not afford it, and the matter was continued to Jan. 14, 2026.

According to Padilla, Tonkins later characterized his birthday-visit question as “emotional manipulation,” relayed that view to the court, and withdrew from the case.

Court minute orders do not reflect a formal written appointment of Tonkins or any written report from her. Her involvement appears to have been contemplated alongside other court-appointed professionals — including reunification therapist Tom Bell and minors’ counsel Brian Baron — but never fully implemented.

The episode fits a recurring pattern in the case: escalating professional costs, frozen access to the children, and repeated delay of a final adjudication.

NDA. August 5, 2022. Photos by: Julie M. Anderson-Holburn

An Unusual “Evidence NDA” in a Custody Case

Among the records in Melesio v. Padilla is an August 5, 2022 Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA) singed just months before the divorce began, that governs how communications and evidence could be shared — and imposes extraordinary penalties for violation.

Unlike a court-issued protective order, the NDA was a private contract signed outside the courtroom. It defined “Confidential Information” so broadly that it encompassed texts, emails, photos, videos, social-media messages, and even verbal disclosures relating to the parties and a named third party.

The agreement prohibited Padilla from disclosing, copying, or modifying any such information “to any person or entity” without the mother’s written consent — language that, if enforced, could have limited his ability to share information with counsel, experts, or advocates.

The NDA also contained severe penalties: if Padilla “violated or threatened to violate” the agreement, he agreed to forfeit all equity in the jointly owned home to the mother and pay $100,000 in damages to a non-party named in the agreement. The confidentiality obligation was set to last 20 years, with indefinite protection thereafter.

Why this is atypical under California law

In California litigation, confidentiality is ordinarily handled through court-issued protective orders, not private contracts. Under Code of Civil Procedure § 2031.060, a judge may issue a tailored protective order to prevent “annoyance, embarrassment, oppression, or undue burden,” and under Evidence Code § 915, sensitive evidence can be reviewed in camera — both mechanisms that preserve due-process rights while protecting privacy.

By contrast, this NDA was self-executing, not entered by the court, and framed primarily to prevent “public embarrassment” of adults rather than to protect children or privileged records. California public policy also disfavors agreements that effectively restrain a party’s ability to access the courts or present relevant evidence. (Ravmond v. Makar, 15 Cal.4th 1093, 1102 (1997).)

Padilla’s Perspective

Padilla says the NDA did not exist in a vacuum but was part of what he experienced as a broader pattern of pressure and exclusion.

In an interview, he described feeling that outside influence shaped his case long before the court’s 2024 order restricting his evidence binder.

Padilla says his concerns were not limited to the courtroom. Over the course of the case, he says he contacted multiple authorities and oversight bodies, including Child Protective Services, the California Civil Rights Department, Orange County Social Services, the California State licensing board, the California State Bar, the Governor of California’s office, and the White House.

Public quotes at OC events emphasized the personal stakes.

“I love my children very much,” Padilla said. “I agreed to an open relationship — I was never jealous. I didn’t care what Elizabeth and her boyfriend did, as long as I woke up under the same roof as my children. I did all the cooking and cleaning. When she got her cancer diagnosis, I started cooking keto for us, and she went from a size 12 to a size 4. I cashed out my 401(k) so she could go to grad school.”

Padilla said that during their relationship, he trusted Melesio completely.

“Elizabeth told me everything. I was her person. She never stopped talking about Adam,” he said. “Most notably, in May 2022, she got two feet from my face and told me, ‘[An adult male is] going to sleep with his niece.”’

Padilla says those experiences — combined with the 2022 NDA, the later restrictions on his evidence, and years of limited contact with his children — have convinced him that his case reflects deeper systemic problems in Orange County family court.

Compliance Without Contact

Over the life of the case, Padilla asserts he completed court-ordered services and therapy costing thousands. Padilla said he raised concerns about emotional harm with the children’s individual therapist, Dr. Debbie Jason.

“I told Dr. Debbie Jason that I was afraid of the emotional abuse my children are enduring,” Padilla said. “She told me, ‘You can’t take someone’s children away for emotional abuse — if you have a problem with it, take it to Sacramento.’”

Yet the central reality remained unchanged: years passed with no contact, continued reliance on professionals, and no final adjudication resolving the underlying claims.

Supporters of the Orange County recall effort argue that this pattern is not isolated—claiming it reflects a broader court culture where “temporary” family court orders become long-term outcomes without trials.

This has been observed in other case, for example the Taran Nolan case.

A Familiar Pattern in Protective-Parent Cases?

The January 2026 hearing also highlights a tension now central to Orange County’s recall debate: when a parent has reported abuse or framed concerns as child-safety driven, how does the system distinguish protection from alienation—and what legal standards govern outcomes when domestic violence is in the record?

In Melesio v. Padilla, minors’ counsel reported that both children told him they feared their father, wanted no contact, and did not want therapy aimed at changing that position. Father’s counsel challenged the narrative and pressed the court on due process.

What the record does not show is an allegation that Padilla physically abused the children. His acknowledged conduct, as framed in the hearing, involves self-harm and crisis behavior, while the contested question is how the children’s fear developed and whether it is attributable to coaching, trauma, or both.

This distinction matters under California law. Family Code § 3044 establishes a rebuttable presumption against awarding custody to a parent found to have perpetrated domestic violence within the prior five years—meaning courts must begin from a child-safety presumption, not neutrality.

In parallel, SB 331—known as “Piqui’s Law”—restricts court-ordered reunification practices that effectively force no-contact, custody flips, or other coercive conditions as the price of “reconnection,” and heightened scrutiny around methods used in abuse-impacted custody disputes.

Padilla’s account of his exchange with the children’s therapist — who, he says, dismissed his concerns about emotional abuse — underscores the tension between statutory protections and how they are applied in practice.

Against that legal backdrop, the January hearing raises a difficult question: when minors’ counsel describes a case as “unusual” while recommending no contact, is the system responding to genuine child fear—or defaulting to a path that, in other cases, can functionally penalize the reporting parent while safety allegations remain unresolved?

That question now sits at the intersection of the Padilla case and the broader recall campaign against Judge Kreber-Varipapa, where families argue that Orange County courts too often convert “temporary” measures into long-term separation without timely adjudication.

January 2026: Children Tell Minors’ Counsel They Want No Contact — and No Therapy

The January 2026 hearing captures the most direct description to date of where the children stood—and how the court began preparing for trial.

Due Process vs. Harm: Whether the Children Must Testify

Records obtained reveals a major legal dispute: whether the children should testify, and if so, how.

Father’s counsel confirmed he intended to call the children as witnesses.

In open session, minors’ counsel Brian Baron told the court he had interviewed both children in person that week. At the January 2026 hearing, minors’ counsel Brian Baron described the matter as ‘an unusual case’ and prefaced his procedural proposal by saying, ‘I’m going to make an unusual suggestion.’ Minors’ counsel urged the court to hear from the kids but avoid putting them on the stand. Petitioner’s counsel described the prospect as “horrible” given the number of professionals the children had already seen.

Father’s counsel objected to a closed process—arguing due process required his client to be present and able to assist in questioning, particularly where he disputed the children’s narrative and said “something doesn’t add up.”

Judge Kreber-Varipapa framed the issue as a due-process balancing problem, stating she anticipated that, given the level of conflict, the matter would likely need to proceed in “open court,” while clarifying that the case remained confidential and the courtroom would still be closed to the public.

She deferred the final structure—open court vs. chambers/hybrid—until a later trial readiness conference.

Fees and Financial Pressure

Near the end of the hearing, Baron stated he believed he was owed more than $14,000 in fees and requested a payment plan. Opposing counsel suggested selling the home. The judge directed the parties to follow a formal process and ordered updated income and expense declarations, noting that fee disputes were not fully before the court that day.

For Padilla, the case is no longer solely about his own children. He says it reflects a broader structural problem in Orange County family court, where he contends Family Code § 3044 and Piqui’s Law are routinely disregarded, temporary orders and court-appointed professional interventions can stretch into years without trial, and families can incur tens of thousands of dollars in costs while parents remain separated from their children. Recall supporters and reform advocates argue that Melesio v. Padilla illustrates the need for greater transparency, stricter timelines, audio and video recording in courtrooms, and clearer enforcement of Family Code § 3044 and Piqui’s Law across the county.

Padilla’s case has unfolded alongside a growing wave of public pressure on Orange County’s courts.

Beginning in July, public protests against what participants describe as corruption in Orange County family court, probate court, and Child Protective Services have intensified. Hundreds of parents from across California have attended demonstrations at multiple courthouse locations, and many say they are now “court watching” — observing proceedings, documenting practices, and supporting one another in hearings. Organizers say daily protests are currently taking place outside the Lamoreaux Justice Center from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

What Happens Next

The July 7–8 trial is expected to be the first full opportunity to test claims, contest narratives, and determine—based on admissible evidence—what orders should govern going forward.

Whatever the outcome, the record already reflects the most sobering fact family court can produce: years of a child’s life can pass under “temporary” orders while a case proceeds without final determination.

