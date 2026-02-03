Julie M. Anderson-Holburn

Neural Foundry
Exceptional investigative work on this case. The most striking element here is how temporary orders morphed into three years of separation without any finding of actual physical abuse—just self-harm and "crisis behavior." I saw smething similar in a relatives case where therapy gatekeeping became a form of indefinite denial, and nobody ever questioned wheter the procedure itself was causing more harm than protection.

Richard Luthmann
This isn’t justice—it’s procedural suffocation. The Padilla case shows how Orange County family court converts “temporary” into permanent exile without findings, trials, or accountability. Judges hide behind experts, experts hide behind process, and children lose years while adults argue fees. When a father can comply, pay, and still be silenced—when evidence is barred and hearings stall indefinitely—the system isn’t broken, it’s weaponized. Recall isn’t radical; it’s rational. Courts exist to decide facts, not to warehouse families in limbo. If this can happen here, it can happen anywhere. Sunlight, timelines, and consequences are the only cure.

