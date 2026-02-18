Julie M. Anderson-Holburn

Two juries don’t stumble into multimillion-dollar verdicts by accident. When independent panels repeatedly find harassment and retaliation inside a prosecutor’s office, the issue stops being “personnel drama” and becomes structural failure. Prosecutors demand accountability from everyone else — the standard must apply inward as well. Nearly $10 million in taxpayer exposure is not abstract; it reflects leadership decisions, rejected settlements, and institutional defensiveness. Public trust in law enforcement depends on integrity inside the ranks. If misconduct is proven and retaliation sustained, consequences must follow. Justice cannot be a one-way street. When prosecutors lose credibility, every case they bring carries a shadow.

There is more

