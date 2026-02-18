Updated 02.18.26 11:52 a.m.

SAN DIEGO / ORANGE COUNTY — A San Diego County jury has awarded $3.5 million to retired prosecutor Bethel Cope-Vega in her sexual harassment lawsuit against the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.

It is the second major jury verdict in less than a year finding that serious misconduct and retaliation occurred inside one of California’s most powerful prosecutor’s offices.

Last June, another San Diego jury awarded $3 million to longtime prosecutor Tracy Miller — plus $25,000 in punitive damages personally against District Attorney Todd Spitzer and $1.5 million in attorneys’ fees.

I covered that trial extensively in “Orange County DA’s Office: Jury Awards $3M Over Culture of Malice and Retaliation Against Women” .

Now, with the Cope-Vega verdict, Orange County’s total exposure tied to these harassment cases exceeds $9.3 million — not including outside defense costs — and four lawsuits remain pending.

That total includes settlements reached last year with two additional women who worked in the DA’s office, who resolved pending retaliation lawsuits against the county for a combined $1.3 million. Both alleged retaliation tied to internal complaints.

Cope-Vega, who was named California District Attorneys’ Association Prosecutor of the Year in 2025, continues to serve as the county’s child abuse prosecutor despite the harassment she endured.

“As the County’s only child abuse prosecutor, Cope-Vega has proven to be a fearless advocate for children, protecting them with compassion and vigorously prosecuting those who harm them. Her work in the courtroom has rescued countless children from their abusers,” he wrote.

That designation raises broader questions about staffing priorities and the concentration of child abuse prosecutions within a single high-profile role.

The Allegations Against Gary LoGalbo

Both Miller and Cope-Vega’s cases trace back to allegations against former senior assistant district attorney Gary LoGalbo, a longtime executive and the best man at Spitzer’s wedding.

According to trial testimony, LoGalbo:

Made sexually explicit comments in the workplace

Leered at female prosecutors

Commented on clothing and appearance

Claimed to know the color of a colleague’s underwear

Described dreaming about her nude

Placed late-night phone calls asking what she was wearing

LoGalbo retired during an internal investigation and has since died.

A 162-page independent investigation by outside attorney Elisabeth Frater sustained harassment claims. The handling and subsequent release of that report became a central issue in litigation.

The Tracy Miller Verdict — and What It Revealed

In Miller’s case, jurors heard testimony that:

Spitzer asked her, in front of colleagues, what size tampons she used

Former chief assistant Shawn Nelson told her, “Todd wants you to be his binky when he needs you.”

Her leadership responsibilities were reassigned to male subordinates

She was excluded from key meetings

She was publicly blamed for internal office matters

The jury found that Orange County failed to prevent harassment and took adverse employment action against her. It also found malice.

As I reported at the time , Miller testified that retaliation escalated after she defended younger prosecutors who reported LoGalbo.

Her attorney, John Barnett, made a statement during 2023 interviews that reaches beyond the walls of the DA’s office:

“No female prosecutor wants to admit to being a victim of sexual assault or harassment when they see they are not going to be believed,” Barnett said. Barnett said if the DA can’t protect female prosecutors who are not believed when they report sexual harassment, then they can’t protect women outside of the office.

That comment, made to this reporter and journalist Robert Hansen in previous coverage, speaks to a broader public concern: confidence in how institutions respond when women report misconduct.

Orange County DA’s Office Hostile to Women: Unprotected OC Women Suffer Under Spitzer’s Retaliation

Over the past several years, multiple mothers in Orange County family court proceedings — including Joy Houghton, Tar Nolan, Tawny Minna Grossman and others — have publicly alleged that their reports of domestic violence or child abuse were dismissed, minimized, or not fully investigated.

Whether those matters are factually connected to the DA’s internal culture is a question that remains debated. But the perception gap Barnett described — about who is believed and who is not — has clearly become part of the public conversation.

The Rejected $6 Million Settlement

Before any jury heard evidence, county risk assessment attorneys negotiated a proposed $6 million global settlement that would have resolved all harassment cases.

In August 2021, the Board of Supervisors rejected it and hired the firm Sheppard-Mullin to defend the county.

Since then, taxpayers have absorbed:

$3 million Miller verdict

$1.5 million Miller attorney fees

$25,000 punitive damages against Spitzer

$3.5 million Cope-Vega verdict

$1.3 million in earlier settlements

Unknown millions in outside defense costs

The total now surpasses what the county could have paid to resolve everything four years ago.

Four cases remain.

Why the Trials Were Held in San Diego

Both Miller and Cope-Vega’s cases were moved to San Diego County due to conflict-of-interest concerns.

Spitzer is the elected District Attorney of Orange County. Nelson now serves on the Orange County Superior Court bench.

Relocating the trials ensured neutral juries — and underscores the gravity of the allegations.

What Comes Next

Three harassment lawsuits remain pending.

Appeals are possible.

Legal fees continue to accrue.

Nearly $10 million in taxpayer funds have already been committed.

Two juries have now found misconduct and retaliation inside the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.

The verdicts do not resolve every question — but they establish a record.

And as Barnett suggested, when institutions struggle to protect their own employees who report misconduct, public confidence in how those institutions protect the broader community inevitably comes under scrutiny.

Four more trials will determine how much deeper this reckoning goes.